GP Patient Survey 2022: the easiest/hardest doctors’ surgeries to book an appointment at in Bognor Regis
Patients across Sussex have reported mixed experiences when it comes to booking appointments at their GP.
New data published by NHS England shows what people think about their doctor’s surgery.
The latest GP Patient Survey produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England asked people across the country what they think about many aspects of their care, including the appointment booking process.
The survey contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP practice and in total just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.
Across England, almost a quarter (23.4%) of respondents said the overall process of booking appointments was ‘very good’, a third (32.8%) rated it as ‘fairly good’ and 17.9% said it was ‘neither good nor poor’.
However not everyone was as impressed with the process of booking appointments, with 13.5% of people saying it was ‘fairly poor’ and 12.4% describing it as ‘very poor’.
Here we reveal which doctor’s surgeries had the best/worst ratings for overall experience of booking appointments in Bognor Regis.
Practices were ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience of booking an appointment as either good/poor.
Patients rated their practice from good/fairly good to very poor/fairly poor. They were also able to give neutral responses. For the purpose of this analysis good/fairly good responses have been combined, as have poor/fairly poor responses.
See all the practices local to Bognor Regis and surrounding areas below.