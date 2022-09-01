GP Patient Survey 2022: the easiest/hardest doctors’ surgeries to book an appointment at in Bognor Regis

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New data published by NHS England shows what people think about their doctor’s surgery.

The latest GP Patient Survey produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England asked people across the country what they think about many aspects of their care, including the appointment booking process.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP practice and in total just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.

Based in Queens Field, West Meads Doctors Surgery was one of the best rated GPs in the area for appointment response times. Ranked 41 in Sussex, 69.1 per cent of respondents said they response times were 'good' or 'fairly good', while 15.1 per cent said they were 'poor' or 'fairly poor'.

Across England, almost a quarter (23.4%) of respondents said the overall process of booking appointments was ‘very good’, a third (32.8%) rated it as ‘fairly good’ and 17.9% said it was ‘neither good nor poor’.

However not everyone was as impressed with the process of booking appointments, with 13.5% of people saying it was ‘fairly poor’ and 12.4% describing it as ‘very poor’.

Here we reveal which doctor’s surgeries had the best/worst ratings for overall experience of booking appointments in Bognor Regis.

Practices were ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience of booking an appointment as either good/poor.

Not far behind West Meads Surgery is the Bognor Medical Centre, which was ranked 63rd in Sussex for speedy response times. 62.2 per cent of survey respondents said the centre was 'good' or 'fairly good', while 14.1 per cent said it was 'poor' or 'fairly poor.'

Patients rated their practice from good/fairly good to very poor/fairly poor. They were also able to give neutral responses. For the purpose of this analysis good/fairly good responses have been combined, as have poor/fairly poor responses.

See all the practices local to Bognor Regis and surrounding areas below.

Flansham Park Health Centre came in at 66th on the list for responsiveness, with 61.9 per cent of survey respondents telling us the centre has 'good' or 'fairly good' response times. Some readers disagreed, however, with 27.1 per cent of participants rating the service 'poor' or 'fairly poor.'

Arundel Surgery was ranked 82nd in Sussex for appointment responsiveness, with 59 per cent of survey respondents saying service was 'good' or 'fairly good', and 22.9 per cent claiming it was 'poor' or 'fairly poor'.

Coming in at 130th in Sussex for responsiveness, Bersted Green Surgery received mixed results from respondents. 48.6 per cent of responses rated the surgery as 'good' or 'fairly good', while 29.1 per cent of results came back 'poor' or 'fairly poor'.