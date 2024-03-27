GP recognised for 25 years in Polegate
A local GP has been recognised by the towns mayor ahead of retiring after caring for the Polegate community for 25 years.
Dr Russell Brown from Manor Park Medical Centre has been given a Mayors award of appreciation by Cllr Dan Dunbar the towns Mayor, in recognition of caring for the residents of Polegate for 25 years.
Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “I was delighted to be able to personally thank Dr Brown for his care and dedication he has provided to the Polegate community over the last 25 years.”