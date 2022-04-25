John Simm returned as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, with various parts of Brighton clear to see in the first few scenes.

Other areas of Sussex have also been used as filming locations for the series, which co-stars Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson and Rakie Ayola as ACC Vosper.

The first Grace film Dead Simple which aired on ITV last year achieved consolidated ratings of 8.8m viewers.

The second series of Grace, produced by Second Act Productions, Tall Story Pictures, both part of ITV Studios, and Vaudeville Productions, will comprise four 120 minute films; Looking Good Dead, Not Dead Enough, Dead Man’s Footsteps and Dead Tomorrow. Each film will air over consecutive Sundays at 8pm

Take a look through our gallery of some of the locations you may spot in the second series.

