Grand homecoming for Henry Adams in Midhurst as real estate agents move into new office space

Leading real estate agents Henry Adams finally opened the doors to their all-new office space in Midhurst, with a grand opening on August 24 to welcome residents.

Situated on the corner of West Street and Bepton Road, the new office space comes after the business was forced to vacate its previous office on High Street, thanks to damage caused by the Angel Inn Fire earlier this year.

Since then, the team has been based in Storrington, conducting business remotely to keep clients happy until a new premises could be found. It’s hoped that the opening of the new premises marks something of a fresh start for the Henry Adams team, marking their return to Midhurst and its community. Although they’ve had incredible success working remotely, the team are happy to be back on home soil.

"To be back in the heart of Midhurst - and in a much more visible location - is just brilliant,” said Matt Shepherd, partner at Henry Adams Midhurst . “We’ve already had a warm welcome with visits from lots of our wonderful clients, customers and people from companies we work with, solicitors, surveyors and such like. Midhurst is an exceptional place to live and work. We see that every day through the wonderful buildings but also, more importantly, a fantastic community which we’re proud to be part of.”

The new offices are prominently located in the heart of town, next to a four-way crossroads, which provides plenty of passing traffic and pedestrians, who can browse the interactive window displays, or pop in for a chat with the team.

Senior negotiator Alex Cooper added: “We missed the interaction so it’s great to be able to welcome people to such a big, bright space in person. To be back is amazing, especially to see all the local businesses have picked up again now the High Street's open and everywhere is buzzing. It’s a relief as we love it here - we feel as if we’ve really come home to Midhurst.”