Grandad inspires Horsham schoolgirl to bravely lose her long locks

Eight-year-old Ruby Skinner’s grandad lost his hair while undergoing chemotherapy. “It made me think how I would feel if I lost my hair and how upsetting it would be,” she said.

And Ruby, who attends All Saints CofE Primary School in Horsham, decided to do something about it. Mum Emma said: “After seeing someone on TV donating their hair to The Little Princess Trust she was inspired to grow her hair and do the same to help another child who is going through the unimaginable.”

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions such as alopecia.

Ruby – who loves art lessons at school and singing in the choir and is also a member of the performing arts group Storytellers – patiently spent two and a half years growing her hair for it to be long enough to donate.

And on Saturday (October 25) mobile hairdresser and family friend Rebecca Brown gave Ruby a lovely new bob. Ruby donated 13 inches of her hair to the charity and has also raised an amazing £770 so far in a Just Giving fundraiser.

Emma said: “It cost about £700 to make just one wig, so she is thrilled to have made this amount of money. She is so grateful to all her friends and family, and families from All Saints School for such generosity.”

And it’s still not too late to sponsor her. See: https://www.justgiving.com/page/emma-skinner-2?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

And Ruby’s grandad? “We are pleased to say that Ruby's grandad is still with us to see what a kind gift Ruby has given to help someone else,” said Emma.

1 . Little Princess Trust Ruby pictured before having her hair cut to donate it to The Little Princess Trust Photo: Contributed

2 . Little Princess Trust Ruby with her stylish new bob after having her hair cut to donate to The Little Princess Trust Photo: Contributed