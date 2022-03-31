Grandads Front Room brings home the gold at small business awards

“We are a shop that’s run for the community and donated to by the community, so this award isn’t for us, it’s for everybody that helps.”

Those were the words of Danny Dawes, owner of Grandads Front Room, which won the community award from The Federation of Small Businesses on Friday.

The ceremony took place at the Hickstead International Showground, in Haywards Heath and saw the community interest company facing off against nominees from Sussex, Hampshire and Kent.

Danny Dawes at the award ceremony

Winning the award means Grandads Front Room staff will be heading up to Glasgow later this year, where the national ceremony will take place.

For Mr Dawes, the invitation is important not only because it validates years of hard work, but because it gives him and all the other ‘grandadders’ a national platform on which to promote Bognor Regis.

“The biggest thing, for me, is, when we go to the national finals, we can shout about Bognor Regis,” he explained.

“We can really big-up Bognor as somewhere to visit.

“It’s a real chance to extol the virtues of our area.

“You don’t have to scratcth the surface in this town, if at all, to find a sense of community.

“You really do. And this is just fantastic.

“It’s validation for the people that help us.”

In order to help spread the word and, in recognition of the shop’s collective spirit, Mr Dawes has invited members of the public to come in, have their photo taken with the award and share it on social media.