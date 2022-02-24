Gravetye Manor: All you need to know about the East Grinstead hotel country club

Gravetye Manor was built inn 1598 by local Sussex man Richard Infield, who decided he wanted a property for him and his bride – Katharine Compton.

The initials of the couple, R and K, can be seen in stone over the main entrance from the formal garden.

However, the most notable owner of the property was renowned gardener and journalist William Robinson, who bought the manor is 1885 and made it his home until he died in 1935.

The manor became an established country house hotel in 1958, with owner Peter Herbest spending the rest of the 20th century turning the venue into one of the leading hospitality establishments.

The current owners, Jeremy & Elizabeth Hosking, took over the manor in February 2010. The couple have overseen major structural and infrastructure works to ensure the house will remain standing for years to come.

Currently, the manor has 35 acres of gardens, all part of William Robinson’s wild garden ethos. Executive Chef George Blogg runs the glass-built Michelin-starred restaurant, as well as a one-acre walled kitchen garden.

Gravetye Manor has 17 bedrooms, which are priced from from £315 per night per room, with lunch and dinner available every single day of the week.