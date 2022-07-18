Graylingwell Park Party Street Party: In Pictures

On Saturday, July 16, the party featured stalls representing local businesses and organisations, a children’s play area and bounce park, a dog show, and live music from local young musicians.

A touring musical production – ‘The Adventures of Florence and the Mermaid’s Tears’ – also taught young people about plastic pollution and inspired them to care for the planet.

Chichester Community Development Trust also celebrated local primary school pupils who took part in a competition to create an artwork or sculpture using recycled materials, which were judged by a panel of local artists.

There were many market stalls from local retailers, a health and wellbeing area and Goodwood Golf’s putting challenge, a kids zone including a nerf arena and bouncy slide as well as old fashioned games including splat the rat and a ’slip and slide’ to keep the little ones cool.

Here are ten pictures from the event:

1. dm22070358a.JPG Graylingwell Park Summer Street Party: In Pictures Picture by Derek Martin Photo: Derek Martin Photo Sales

2. dm22070326a.JPG Graylingwell Park Summer Street Party: In Pictures Picture by Derek Martin Photo: Derek Martin Photo Sales

3. dm22070339a.JPG Graylingwell Park Summer Street Party: In Pictures Picture by Derek Martin Photo: Derek Martin Photo Sales

4. dm22070359a.JPG Graylingwell Park Summer Street Party: In Pictures Picture by Derek Martin Photo: Derek Martin Photo Sales