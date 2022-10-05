Great British Bake Off: East Sussex baker faces double eviction

We’re now on week four and after two previous weeks of star baker, Janusz is definitely one to watch. This week it was Mexican, and the group didn’t know what to expect.

The first challenge was to make 12 pan dulce which is a Mexican sweet bread. There was a real mix of bakes for this round because it seems like there’s so many different types of pan dulce you can choose from, never mind infinite flavour combinations. Janusz went for coconut and lime and although they looked good, judges Paul and Prue said there wasn’t enough flavour.

Next up were tacos, but not just tacos. They had to make the tortillas, and then top them with steak, refried beans, guacamole and salsa. This is when I grew to like Jansuz even more because we bond over a hatred for one thing - coriander. Some people taste soap when they eat coriander due to a genetic variant and I am one of those people – turns out so is Janusz. I hope I can meet him one day to bond over this. Back to the show - he over-seasoned his tacos and the tortillas were too pale. Janusz came 7/10 so not great.

Finally the bakers were faced with something that sounds insanely fattening - tres leches cake. This translates to ‘three milk cake’ and it means you make your cake and then soak it in a mix of three types of milk/cream to have a moist result (sorry, I know lots of people hate that word). It’s one of Paul’s favourite cakes so the pressure was on. Whilst most bakes went for chocolate and chilli flavours, Janusz went for ‘the fruits of Mexico’ - dragon fruit, passionfruit, guava, and mango. In the end a lot of bakers were tearing up because of milk running out of their cakes, but Janusz kept his cool and it looked brilliant. Paul said it was ‘highly effective’ and Prue thought it was ‘neat as a pin’. However, the cake was a bit dry and dense according to the judges. So overall a bit of ‘meh’ week for Janusz. I knew he’d be fine though because some bakers really crashed and burned which meant two went home.

When the show was closing Paul said there’s five strong bakers and three that need to step up. Janusz is definitely in that strong five, so let’s hope he stays there! This comes as the Online Betting Guide has revealed the odds for this years’ Bake Off. As of October 5, Sandro is favourite to win with a probability of 33.3 per cent, Syabira is second with 26.7 per cent, and Janusz third with 23.1 per cent. From my experience of watching previous seasons, the number of times you win star baker means nothing - it’s all about how you perform in the final. Contestants are judged on each week alone so previous successes/failures are essentially forgotten about. I’ve seen many bakers excel week after week and then crumble at the end - just makes it more exciting to watch really! Next week is desserts.