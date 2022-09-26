Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith heads to East Sussex and Portsmouth with first-ever live show
Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has confirmed an East Sussex date for next year.
Prue Leith: Nothing In Moderation will be at the De La Warr Pavilion Bexhill on Saturday 25 February 2023, with the promoters promising “nothing is off the menu in this frank, revealing and very funny all new show. She will also be at Brighton Dome, 26 February, plus Portsmouth: New Theatre Royal – 17 February.
A spokesman said: “In her first-ever live show, Prue will take audiences through the ups and downs of being a successful restaurateur, novelist, businesswoman and Great British Bake Off judge – feeding the rich and famous, cooking for royalty and even poisoning her clients.
“In the second half, she will be joined on stage by Clive Tulloh, who will put questions to Prue from the audience, that they’ve always wanted to ask, making the show a unique night to remember.”
MEMBERS' PRESALE: Wednesday 28 September 2022, 10am.
GENERAL ONSALE: Thursday 29 September 2022, 10am
https://www.dlwp.com/book/?event_instance_id=316201