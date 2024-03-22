Great-Great Grandmother celebrates 103rd birthday at West Sussex care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ellen Bolger was joined by residents and staff at Deerswood Lodge care home in West Sussex for a birthday celebration on St Patrick’s Day.

Born in County Wexford in Ireland, Ellen was the only girl of a family of five and loved very much by all of her brothers. The family moved to Ireland when Ellen was five.

Ellen met Patrick in Dublin in 1942 when he was a chef in the Army. They married went on to have seven children together, four boys and three girls. Ellen enjoyed being a devoted housewife and mother.

They moved to England in 1967 when Patrick retired from the Irish army and they both started working in a reformed school for boys in West Grinstead, Patrick as a chef and Ellen did domestic work. She then went on to study to become and residential social worker, a job that she loved.

They returned to Ireland for a couple of years when they retired in 1978 and when Patrick sadly passed away in 1980 Ellen returned to England to live with her daughter in Horsham.

Ellen who has 23 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren says that her secret to longevity is a tipple of whiskey and no men.

