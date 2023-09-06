Great North Run challenge for Eastbourne's Run Wednesdays member Shane

On 10th September 2023, Shane Smith, a member of Eastbourne based running club Run Wednesdays, will be running the Great North Run to raise money for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

Along with his partner and fellow Run Wednesdays member, Sam Crompton, Shane is taking part in the largest half marathon in the world. Joined by over 60,000 runners, they will run between Newcastle and Tyne and South Shields.

Shane and his sister lost both of their parents to lung cancer. The Roy Castle Lung Foundation is the leading UK lung charity dedicated to helping everyone affected by the disease. Since 1990, when the charity was set up, they have funded millions of pounds of essential lung cancer research, looking for ways to detect the disease as early as possible and also raise awareness to prevent future generations from getting it.

Shane shared, “It’s a pleasure to be running the famous Great North Run for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer charity on behalf of my mum and dad. A massive thank you to everyone who has donated so far. Hopefully one day cancer will be a thing of the past.

Shane Smith and Sam Crompton

It’s a great feeling to be raising funds for such a good cause and this wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for my Run Wednesdays’ family. We are always there to support each other and of course coach Danny Garbett for all the great training sessions”.