Conquest Hospital Radio now broadcast a Hastings United advert and a jingle and publicise the club’s matches. Guests from the club have been on live shows and CHR broadcasts live match reports and live commentaries.

In return United have put a banner up for the radio station at the Continental Pilot Field Stadium in Elphinstone Road. They also have an advert for Conquest radio in match programmes and have run write up’s about the station in their matchday programmes.

Hastings United Commercial Director, Hayley Clout, said: “Hastings United are a very community minded club and us promoting our local community radio station and CHR promoting us is a real pleasure.”

Pictured left to right are radio show presenter’s; Ellis Piddock, Jeff Belton, Abi Olorenshaw and Graham Belchamber with Hayley Clout from HUFC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conquest Hospital Radio Chair, Graham Belchamber, said: “We are an expanding radio station broadcasting to Conquest Hospital patients and staff and on-line across the area and worldwide. We are absolutely made up with this arrangement and HUFC’s generosity.”

Graham added that Conquest Hospital Radio has recruited three new presenters this year with two more returning after a break and two more in training alongside a new technical assistant.

He said: “Having this arrangement with Hastings United Football Club is a great addition for our listeners and a great boost to our team of volunteers. It emphasises just how much a community minded town Hastings is.”

In 2020 Conquest Hospital Radio won the award for the 'Leading Provider of Hospital Radio Services in the South East of England' from the Corporate Vision Magazine Media Innovators Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The international appeal of the award winning Conquest Hospital Radio station became clear when the team learned that the station was a firm favourite with staff treating Covid-19 patients in the Medical Intensive Care Unit at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Centre in New Hampshire, USA.