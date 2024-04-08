Great show despite troublesome weather
Although daffodils in many gardens had been ruined by the weather or eaten by wildlife, Gary Dunk the society’s chairman, managed to produce the most gorgeous daffodil blooms and rightly won two awards - The Ann Mills Glover Trophy for the best daffodil exhibit and the Stan Edworthy trophy for best in show.
As well as this Gary won a number of first prizes. Gary told us that he kept many blooms indoors in the worst of the weather to protect them. It certainly worked.
Clive Richardson also produced many fine exhibits especially in the flowers and pot plant section to give him the most points overall to win The Spring Challenge Cup.
Janet Nott won the Amy Sargent Cup for the best exhibit in the cactus or succulent class.
Photo competitions and baking exhibits were also very competitive, Ros Winter winning the best domestic certificate.
The prize of the most beautiful Spring basket voted for by the public which was hotly contested, went to Maggie Doncaster.
Many thanks are due to the marvellous catering team led by Marilyn Waughman who served lunches and cakes all day and to John Cherrington for the always successful tombola and to all members for their hard work setting up the thoroughly enjoyable day.