Cyclists of all abilities are invited to the 2025 Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride.

The event starts on the morning of Sunday, April 27, and entry for individuals, friends, families and cycling clubs is now open at www.hhbikeride.co.uk.

The chosen charities this year are Time 4 Children and the local Air Ambulance.

Organiser Ruth de Mierre said: “As always, our huge thanks to all our lovely sponsors – SweepTech, Thakeham, The Orchards, Mike Oliver Associates, Mansell McTaggart and Amphibian Scaffolding. All these, together with the huge number of our amazing volunteers, truly make this a day to remember and means we can really make a difference to our local charities.”

Riders getting ready for the Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride in May, 2024. Photo: Lawrence Smith

Organisers said there will be four routes, from 74 to 12 miles, as well as a Strava stretch of road for those who want an added challenge.

The shortest route is the Sergison ride and is ideal for families at 20km. The 33km Cavalier ride is more of a challenge in the Sussex countryside north east of Haywards Heath. More experienced cyclists can try the Highwayman at 78km and the Sweeping Valleys at 119km. There is a category for e-bikes as well this year.

All riders will be ‘chipped’ to so everyone will be able to find out how well they did. There will be feed stations on the longer routes and extra Portaloos where other facilities are not available.

Riders will get a send off at the starting line in The Broadway and cheering crowds will welcome them back. Participants will get a special commemorative medal and The Broadway will have live musical performances.

The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride in 2024. Photo: Lawrence Smith

Organisers have thanked their loyal sponsors, as well as marshals, helpers and friends for their hard work. Last year’s event raised over £16,000.

Major sponsor, Rob Boughton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thakeham, said: “Grassroots sport plays an important role in any thriving community. We are delighted to support the Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride for a third consecutive year, bringing people of all ages together in mid Sussex. We wish the participants and their friends and family a great day whilst raising funds for worthy local causes.”

Chairman of the Bike Ride Team Mike Oliver said: We’re so looking forward to seeing all of you, so do come along – to ride or just be part of the fun!”

Visit www.hhbikeride.co.uk to find out more and register now or call 01444 455694. Registration on the day begins at 7am on the Sunday in The Broadway. If you would like to be part of the team call Ruth on 01444 453399 or email [email protected].