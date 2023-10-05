Plans to build 63 homes at a riding centre in Hambrook have been deferred for a third time by Chichester District Council.

The application, from Reside Holdings Ltd to develop the Willowbrook Riding Centre, in Hambrook Hill South, was discussed by the planning committee on Wednesday (October 4).

The plans were originally deferred in December 2022 after the government issued a statement about proposed changes to the planning system, and then again in June to allow committee members to visit the site.

This latest deferment centred around a green policy within the emerging Southbourne Parish Neighbourhood Plan 2019-2037.

Councillors have deferred plans to build 63 homes at a riding centre in Hambrook. Image: Reside Holdings Ltd

The 4.3 hectare site is not allocated for housing in either the old Plan or the new and partially lies within a proposed Strategic Wildlife Corridor.

The Neighbourhood Plan is at an advanced stage, due soon to be looked at by an independent examiner.

As such, Roy Briscoe (Con, Westbourne) felt the application was ‘premature’ and proposed the deferral until the examiner’s report on the Plan had been published.

Officers had recommended the application for approval, saying the impact of a new development ‘would not [be] significant or demonstrably outweigh the benefits’.

They welcomed the inclusion of 19 homes which would be classed as affordable and pointed out that the council does not have a five-year supply of housing land – a fact which could count against the authority should the applicant launch an appeal.

A report to the committee said the development would be ‘sustainable’, adding: “There is no compelling evidence arising from consideration of this application that the existing infrastructure cannot cope with the new development proposed.”

Their views were not shared by locals, with the council receiving 175 letters of objection from residents, including the Friends of the Hambrook.

Issues raised included a lack of understanding of the area and concerns that the ‘crumbling road infrastructure can barely cope with the local traffic at present’.

Then there were concerns about whether the area’s sewage treatment system could cope, an increase in traffic jams and pollution and the feeling the area around the A259 ‘is already becoming an endless sprawl of housing’.

The application was deferred by six votes to two.