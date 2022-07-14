Green waste collection times to change in Arun District as temperatures soar

The changes are part of an effort by waste disposal company Biffa to safeguard staff as the heatwave continues, and customers have been asked to put their bins out the evening before the collection date.

They have also been asked to inform elderly neighbours who may not have access to the internet of the changes.

Teams will be starting at 6am on the morning of the collection. They have been issued with extra water bottles for use while working in the heat, which was so extreme as to prompt an ‘emergency response’ from the Mayor of London yesterday (July 13).

Green Waste club

A spokesperson for Biffa and the Green Waste Club said: “We would like to thank you all for your patience and understanding and also wish you all safe during the extreme heat which the country is experiencing currently."