The environmental organisation’s ship, the Arctic Sunrise, departed from Malaga on July 20 and arrived into Shoreham on July 26.

The research/survey vessel is sailing under the flag of Netherlands. Her length overall (LOA) is 49.49 meters and her width is 11.55 meters.

A description on the Greenpeace website reads: “The Arctic Sunrise has been part of the Greenpeace fleet since 1995 when it took its first trip to the North Sea to document marine pollution by oil from offshore installations.

"Since then, the Arctic Sunrise has been all over the planet, including the Congo, the Amazon and most recently to a three-month expedition to the Antarctic to conduct scientific research on biodiversity in the region.”

1 . Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise docked at Shoreham Harbour The environmental organisation’s ship, the Arctic Sunrise, departed from Malaga on July 20 and arrived into Shoreham on July 26.Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise docked at Shoreham Harbour The environmental organisation’s ship, the Arctic Sunrise, departed from Malaga on July 20 and arrived into Shoreham on July 26.Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise docked at Shoreham Harbour The environmental organisation’s ship, the Arctic Sunrise, departed from Malaga on July 20 and arrived into Shoreham on July 26.Photo: Eddie Mitchell