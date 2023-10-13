A greetings card shop could be coming to Bognor Regis town centre, after district council planners approved an application for new signage on a London Road property.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The signage, which will be erected on 42-44 London Road, will advertise for Cards Direct, a company offering greetings cards across a range of themes and a variety of occasions.

As well as the cards, they sell balloons, gift wrapping, party materials and presents like books, chocolate, mugs and puzzles. The business, which was founded in 2012 and has fifty stores across the UK, prides itself on friendly customer service and value for money, with some cards costing as little as 19 pence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are an independent retailer in the UK specialising in high quality greeting cards, gifts, gift packaging, balloons and partyware at direct from the factory prices,” the website says.