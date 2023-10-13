Greetings card shop could be coming to Bognor Regis town centre
The signage, which will be erected on 42-44 London Road, will advertise for Cards Direct, a company offering greetings cards across a range of themes and a variety of occasions.
As well as the cards, they sell balloons, gift wrapping, party materials and presents like books, chocolate, mugs and puzzles. The business, which was founded in 2012 and has fifty stores across the UK, prides itself on friendly customer service and value for money, with some cards costing as little as 19 pence.
“We are an independent retailer in the UK specialising in high quality greeting cards, gifts, gift packaging, balloons and partyware at direct from the factory prices,” the website says.
The shop will take over the site previously occupied by M&Co, which closed earlier this year after the chain fell into administration.