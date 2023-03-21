A grieving father of three was left ‘devastated’ when a a rugby club official demanded he end a charity fundraiser so he could watch the rugby.

Paul Newton lost his wife to breast cancer in February and members of the women’s rugby team at Chichester Rugby Club came together to host a fundraising day for Cancer Research.

Between 50 and 60 people are said to have attended the fundraiser on Saturday (March 11) but things turned sour when the charity raffle clashed with the Six Nations game between England and France and one club member insisted the raffle be brought to a halt so he could watch the game on the club’s big screen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul’s family have been left ‘devastated’ by the incident.

Chichester Rugby Club, in Oaklands Pavilion, Chichester

Chichester Rugby Club has issued Pauls and his family a written apology and said it ‘deeply regrets’ what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul told this newspaper: “The day was going fantastically until we got to the raffle part and this absolute bully came over.

"He said ‘can you finish up we want to watch the rugby’. Then he came over a second time and I even showed him a picture of my wife – he totally ruined it. He was an absolute bully. I said ‘can you wait? There are two other televisions in the bar’ and I asked him to give us five or ten minutes.

"We were absolutely devastated. My kids were there and a lot of other people from the girl’s team. There were other people from the club but they had the respect to go into the other rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can’t tell you how badly it was handled. I just think it is so wrong.”

A spokesperson for the rugby club said: “On Saturday March 11 there were a number of events happening at Chichester RFC, as a result the club was extremely busy. One of these events was a rugby match organised by our Ladies section, which was supporting cancer charities, it was very successful raising in excess of £2,000.