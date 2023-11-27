GRIT students celebrate their success at Midhurst Fire Station
The course, which was named GRIT to symbolise resilience, focuses on building personal resilience, healthy relationships, and stronger communities, as well as improving physical and mental health.
During the course, the pupils from Midhurst Rother College took part in a packed programme of drill yard skills, including running hoses and squirting water, first aid training, teambuilding exercises, and outdoor activities.
A special pass out parade was held to celebrate the pupils’ achievements on Thursday (November 23) at Midhurst Fire Station in front of family and friends.
Station Manager Mark Purves attended the event and presented the young people with their certificates.
Speaking after the event, he said: “I was delighted to meet the young people who took part in our latest GRIT course.
“We’re proud to be able to offer these courses and we know they make a real difference to the lives of young people across West Sussex. The combination of practical skills and personal development delivered by positive role models really helps to create a positive learning environment that suits their needs.”
West Sussex County Councillor Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “The success of these courses is fantastic. It’s great to see young people across West Sussex benefitting from this targeted support and helping them to achieve their potential. Not only does it make a real difference to them, but also to their wider communities as they continue to grow and thrive.”