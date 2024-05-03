GRIT students from Mid Sussex schools celebrate success at Haywards Heath Fire Station
The fire service said the course aims to promote personal resilience, while improving wellbeing, strengthening relationships, and building healthy communities.
Pupils from Oathall Community College and Warden Park Secondary Academy between the ages of 11 and 14 took part in a programme of ‘firefighter simulated exercises and activities’.
The fire service said these aimed to support their social and emotional development.
A spokesperson said: “This combination of drill yard skills such as running hoses and squirting water, alongside teambuilding challenges, first aid training, and communication activities, helps to equip young people with lifelong skills and improve their confidence. A special pass out parade was held to celebrate the pupils’ achievements on Friday (3 May) at Haywards Heath Fire Station in front of their proud families and the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Mrs Philippa Gogarty.”
People can find out about the fire service’s Targeted Education programmes at www.westsussex.gov.uk.
Assistant chief fire officer Peter Rickard, who presented certificates, said: “I was delighted to meet the young people who took part in our latest GRIT course. They have really pushed themselves and embraced all the activities on offer which is fantastic. I was very impressed watching them demonstrate their new skills and I hope they are proud of everything they have achieved. These courses run by our Targeted Education team have a huge impact on young people across West Sussex. The combination of practical skills and personal development delivered by positive role models really helps to create a positive learning environment that suits their needs.”
