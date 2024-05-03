GRIT students from Mid Sussex schools celebrate success at Haywards Heath Fire Station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fire service said the course aims to promote personal resilience, while improving wellbeing, strengthening relationships, and building healthy communities.

Pupils from Oathall Community College and Warden Park Secondary Academy between the ages of 11 and 14 took part in a programme of ‘firefighter simulated exercises and activities’.

The fire service said these aimed to support their social and emotional development.

Some 13 young people have completed the latest GRIT course, run by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

A spokesperson said: “This combination of drill yard skills such as running hoses and squirting water, alongside teambuilding challenges, first aid training, and communication activities, helps to equip young people with lifelong skills and improve their confidence. A special pass out parade was held to celebrate the pupils’ achievements on Friday (3 May) at Haywards Heath Fire Station in front of their proud families and the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Mrs Philippa Gogarty.”

People can find out about the fire service’s Targeted Education programmes at www.westsussex.gov.uk.