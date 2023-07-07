Ground-breaking LGBTQIA+ exhibition in Worthing

Keira Thomas

It offers a multi-artist exhibition created by poet and event manager for Worthing Pride 2019, Keira Thomas, running in Worthing Museum and Gallery’s studio gallery until Sunday, September 10.

Keira said: “The exhibition is about creating a safe and inclusive space for LGBTQIA+ artists to creatively express and share their voice. Also, it is aiming to inspire, encourage and support other LGBTQIA+ artists to share their voice, as well as individuals from other underrepresented communities free from restrictions and discrimination.”

The show features work by Amelia Armande, Bryony May, Caroline Osella, Emma Clowsley, Gil Mualem-Doron, Helen Bedding, Joanna Barr, Kai Hilton, Karen Palzeaird, Keira Thomas, Kym Kovary, Leoni Thomas, LG, Mars Chicca, Robert Ryan, Stephanie Young and Tor Lloyd.

“Having heavily been involved with supporting the LGBTQIA+ community in various forms, I feel passionate about creating an open and safe space for local LGBTQIA+ artists. Working with Worthing Museum and local artists to create the Museum's first LGBTQIA+ exhibition is an absolute honour as it aims to inspire and encourage LGBTQIA+ artists, as well as people from other underrepresented communities. Full inclusivity is at the heart of the project, which is proudly represented amongst our exhibiting artists and their diverse, powerful and inspiring work. We welcome all to visit the exhibition, to support and be part of the positive and progressive future of Worthing.”

As Keira says: “Worthing is definitely up and coming but we are quite a small town. Worthing has now got Worthing Pride and that is just so important as part of creating inclusive space in the art world. The art world is such an important world because it's where we express ourselves and because within our community we know that there are still a number of challenges that people face, some perhaps not so great but others that are completely unimaginable. This space gives artists the chance to express themselves in whatever way they want. It's called Out of the Artist because that's exactly what it is. It is art based on the artists themselves, coming out of the artist and celebrating their work and whatever is inside them.

“We are going to be raising awareness about the need to fight for equal rights. We have come such a long way in the last ten to 15 years. We have got equal marriages now but there are still people who have not been able to come out in the way they want to or are experiencing all sorts of problems. Some people are still being disowned by their families and in other countries people risk their lives by coming out. There's still a lot to do. There are support groups and there are great LGBTQIA+ charities but in other parts of the world people are actually putting their lives at risk by coming out and that just makes me feel very, very sad. It makes me feel really emotional. I really believe that we should be able to lead our lives in whatever way we want provided we're not hurting anybody, and yet for some people the implications of just being who they actually are can be really damaging. I'm all about equality and diversity and inclusion. For me it's just natural. It is just part of who i am”.

