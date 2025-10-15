'Grow a mighty moustache and run 60km' - Crawley personal trainer sets Movember challenge

A Crawley personal trainer is calling on people to join his Movember challenge
A Crawley personal trainer is calling on people to join his Movember challenge
A personal trainer based at Manor Royal is calling on the men of Crawley to take part in a Movember Challenge.

Movember is a global charity and annual event that takes place in November to raise awareness and funds for men's health issues, including prostate and testicular cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention.

And Chris Brightmore, a coach at Stribe, is assembling people to take on the challenge of growing a ‘mighty moustache’ and running a total of 60km in November.

He said: “Gents, it’s time to step up. This November, we’re taking on the Movember Challenge — and we want YOU with us.

"Movember is more than moustaches. It’s a global movement fighting for men’s health: mental, physical, and everything in between. It's about showing up for our mates, our families, and ourselves.

“So I’m calling on all of you — your dads, brothers, uncles, sons, and friends — to join the cause.

“The mission is to grow a mighty moustache and run a total of 60km throughout November — one for each man we lose every hour, every day, to suicide.

“We’ll break it down together: 12 runs of 5km, some in the morning, some in the evening. After each run, we’ll cool down over a coffee or a beer — depending on the time of day, of course!

“Let’s raise awareness. Let’s raise funds. Let’s run with purpose.”

To donate to Chris or to get involved, visit https://movember.com/m/15368634?mc=1.

If you do get involved with Movember and take on the challenge, please send us your pictures and videos of you progress – message us on Facebook.

