Fire engines and firefighters were lined up on Monday, July 16, ahead of the funeral of Patrick Bushby, who passed away peacefully on the evening of Monday, May 19.

Patrick celebrated his 100th birthday at Caer Gwent care home in Worthing on May 6 and he was presented with a framed letter of congratulations during a surprise visit from Worthing firefighters.

Patrick served as a retained fireman for 38 years, starting at Worthing in 1947 at the age of 22, when the central fire station was in High Street, and later serving at Broadwater and in Horsham as a Leading Fireman.

Worthing Fire Station commander Mark Cooper presented him with a framed letter from Chief Fire Officer Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton on his 100th birthday.

Patrick was born on May 6, 1925, and was one of eight children. He and his first wife, Joyce, had three children, Lynda, Roger and Christopher. He went on to marry Jean, after divorce, but they all remained friends.

He lived in Worthing for a majority of his life, apart from a stint in Horsham running the post office and 18 months in Littlehampton. Over the years, Patrick had many jobs, including working as a window cleaner and as a milkman.

He went on to own a few of his own businesses, including a greengrocers in Dominon Road and the Post Office in same parade, as well as a newsagents in Downland Parade, Upper Brighton Road, and the Post Office in Horsham.

1 . Guard of honour Guard of honour forms at Worthing Fire Station in honour of former firefighter Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

2 . 100th birthday Patrick Bushby with his framed letter from Chief Fire Officer Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Guard of honour Guard of honour forms at Worthing Fire Station in honour of former firefighter Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL