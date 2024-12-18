"Guess what's opening soon" - Something in the works at former site of Chichester bookshop

‘Guess what’s opening soon!’ teases a sign spotted in the window of what used to be Kim’s Bookshop, in Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sign, which appears alongside a modest window display featuring book-themed mugs, prints, and copies of children’s books like Paddington and Matilda, suggests the site could soon be in use again – months after the closure of well-loved independent bookshop Kim’s in July.

A fixture in Chichester since 2010, Kim’s Bookshop, famous for its vast stock and blue plaque, which pays tribute to poet and Cathedral Sexton Charles Crocker, who lived there until his death in 1861.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Sussex World earlier this year, owner Linn Flowers-Hearne confirmed it was a personal, rather than business decision to close, adding that she wanted to spend more time with her family, and focus on the businesses’ sister shop in Arundel.

The shop has been closed for several months - but it looks like something exciting is in the works.

"We want to extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported our Chichester shop over the years,” The Kim’s Bookshop team said after the closure.

“Your loyalty, passion, and love for books have been the cornerstone of our success. We are immensely grateful for the memories we have created together and the community we have built.

"We want to assure you that this closure does not diminish our commitment to serving our community and continuing our mission to promote literacy and the love of books.

"This is not a goodbye, but a heartfelt thank you for being a part of our story. We hope to see you in Arundel, where our love for books and commitment to our community continue to flourish.