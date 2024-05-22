Guided tour of Hampton Court Palace for Probus Club members
Thursday 16th May, 25 members and guests of Chanctonbury Probus Club and a Blue Badge guide, Caroline, visited Hampton Court Palace which was opened to the public by Queen Victoria in 1838.
Caroline gave a brilliant history lesson, including some ghost stories, (both before and during the visit) of this magnificent palace with its splendid gardens, tapestries, wonderful ceilings and stately rooms.
The tour began after coffee and pastries at the Tiltyard Cafe where the group returned to for lunch.
Anybody interested in joining, and being part of this active club and its many social activities, please contact the secretary [email protected] or view