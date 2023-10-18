Guild Care fulfils member's dream of singing in Welsh male choir again

The team at Guild Care's Haviland House Day Service made a heart-warming gesture by granting one of their members the opportunity to sing with a Welsh male choir again.

Haviland House Day Service, which offers individuals with dementia a safe and welcoming environment for socialising and creating cherished memories, made this dream come true.

Brenig, who lives with vascular dementia, joined Haviland House Day Service in June 2023, seeking respite for his wife and the chance to socialise and engage in meaningful activities. Before his dementia diagnosis, Brenig was a devoted member of a Welsh male voice choir for over 20 years. His love for choir singing was evident at the centre, where he often burst into song.

Sarah, Team Leader at Haviland House Day Service, took the initiative to make Brenig's dream a reality. She and her team are committed to helping members pursue what is special to them, proving that dementia doesn't need to hinder one's dreams. Sarah reached out to Ric Gray, a friend of the service and a choir member, who organised fellow choir members to perform Welsh songs for Brenig. The exceptional part was that the choir invited Brenig to join them in singing, bringing back the joy he had missed.

Brenig thoroughly enjoyed singing along with Ric and friends

The Haviland House Day Service, operating four days a week, offers an innovative programme of events, enriching the lives of those with dementia and providing respite for their loved ones.