Guild Care’s Chair wins prestigious national social care award
Peter said: “I am delighted to win the ‘Social Care Top 30 Most Influential Leader award’ for my contribution to the social care sector and I would like to extend my gratitude and thanks to everyone who voted for me.”
He added: 2Being Chair of Guild Care is a great honour and I hope that the recognition I have received through this award will help raise Guild Care’s profile as it works to influence national policy and conversations about social care reforms.”
Worthing based Guild Care is dedicated to reducing social isolation and social stigma. For 90 years, Guild Care's community services and care homes have positively impacted thousands of vulnerable people in the local area who require additional support.
Every year, Guild Care supports over 3000 older people, people living with dementia and children and adults with learning disabilities through its diverse range of community services and three care homes in the Worthing area.
Alex Brooks-Johnson, CEO of Guild Care said: 2We are very honoured to have Peter as our Chair. With over 35 years’ experience in health and social care, Peter brings a wealth of experience and knowledge and this prestigious award is testament to Peter’s expertise, skill and influence within the sector.”