Guild Care’s Chair wins prestigious national social care award

Peter Kinsey, Chair of Guild Care, Worthing’s leading Social Care Charity, has received a prestigious national award and has been recognised as the most influential leader in social care in Care Talk’s annual Top 30 award.

Peter said: “I am delighted to win the ‘Social Care Top 30 Most Influential Leader award’ for my contribution to the social care sector and I would like to extend my gratitude and thanks to everyone who voted for me.”

He added: 2Being Chair of Guild Care is a great honour and I hope that the recognition I have received through this award will help raise Guild Care’s profile as it works to influence national policy and conversations about social care reforms.”

Worthing based Guild Care is dedicated to reducing social isolation and social stigma. For 90 years, Guild Care's community services and care homes have positively impacted thousands of vulnerable people in the local area who require additional support.

Every year, Guild Care supports over 3000 older people, people living with dementia and children and adults with learning disabilities through its diverse range of community services and three care homes in the Worthing area.