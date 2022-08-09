Running from 10am to 4pm, it is being held to ‘relaunch’ the town centre venue now lots more retailers have moved in.

There will be a selection of stalls including Cat Burglar Doughnuts, Magpies and Missy and Boo as well as a free reptile experience from Reptylers.

Face painting, a free build your own Lego session at Toy Barnhaus and a free boxing sessions with Fitlab at 9.30am and 10.30am are also on offer.

The Guildbourne Centre in Worthing is having a family fun day on Saturday

People can also meet a Storm Trooper, get a free lucky dip with every purchase from Charlene's Chocolate Factory or try their luck on a tombola run by Brent Lodge Wildlife.