Guildbourne Centre to host family fun day this weekend

A family fun day is being held at the Guildbourne Centre on Saturday.

Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 1:26 pm
Updated Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 1:28 pm

Running from 10am to 4pm, it is being held to ‘relaunch’ the town centre venue now lots more retailers have moved in.

There will be a selection of stalls including Cat Burglar Doughnuts, Magpies and Missy and Boo as well as a free reptile experience from Reptylers.

Face painting, a free build your own Lego session at Toy Barnhaus and a free boxing sessions with Fitlab at 9.30am and 10.30am are also on offer.

The Guildbourne Centre in Worthing is having a family fun day on Saturday

People can also meet a Storm Trooper, get a free lucky dip with every purchase from Charlene's Chocolate Factory or try their luck on a tombola run by Brent Lodge Wildlife.

On sale will be doughnuts, slush puppies and candy floss at Guildbourne Cafe, escape room-inspired puzzles by Mind Works, gin samples by Worthing Gin and sneaker cleans by Contrast clothing.

