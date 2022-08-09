Running from 10am to 4pm, it is being held to ‘relaunch’ the town centre venue now lots more retailers have moved in.
There will be a selection of stalls including Cat Burglar Doughnuts, Magpies and Missy and Boo as well as a free reptile experience from Reptylers.
Face painting, a free build your own Lego session at Toy Barnhaus and a free boxing sessions with Fitlab at 9.30am and 10.30am are also on offer.
People can also meet a Storm Trooper, get a free lucky dip with every purchase from Charlene's Chocolate Factory or try their luck on a tombola run by Brent Lodge Wildlife.
On sale will be doughnuts, slush puppies and candy floss at Guildbourne Cafe, escape room-inspired puzzles by Mind Works, gin samples by Worthing Gin and sneaker cleans by Contrast clothing.