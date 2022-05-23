Gunman in Chichester: Investigations continue one year on

On May 28 last year, armed police were called to Chichester city centre following reports of a man with a gun in Litten Gardens.

Schools were put on ‘lockdown’ and a police helicopter searched the city while armed police patrolled below.

A 44-year-old man was arrested later that day on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a licence near Priory Road.

Police cars on Priory Road

Officers were later seen preparing to enter a building along Lower Walls Walk. One officer was seen carrying a battering ram.

Following the arrest, Sussex Police issued an appeal for anyone with any information to come forward.

A year on, and police have said investigation into the incident are continuing.

This week, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a licence on May 28, 2021, remains under investigation.“The investigation follows reports of a man seen with a shotgun in Litten Gardens, Chichester, on the same date.”

A number of Chichester schools went into lock down with staff and children unable to leave or enter the sites while the incident was dealt with by emergency services.

In a statement at the time, a spokesperson for Chichester High School said: "We have been advised by the Police that due to an incident in Chichester this afternoon the school needs to be placed into lockdown.