Gym’s £400,000 transformation hailed as ‘knockout success’ for Peacehaven

District councillor Johnny Denis (left) in the gym at Peacehaven Leisure Centre with the Wave Active team (from left, Fred Furner, Charlotte Morgan and Duncan Kerr

Lewes District Council (LDC) has said the transformation of a gym in Peacehaven is ‘a knockout success’.

The council announced that residents of all ages from the town and the wider Lewes district are ‘flocking’ to Peacehaven Leisure Centre after a £400,000 revamp of its gym facilities.

LDC said the funding is part of its £3 million investment programme in local leisure services.

The council said the upgrade has seen three ‘under-utilised’ squash courts converted into a fitness gym with strength, cardiovascular and functional training areas. There are new ventilation and air conditioning systems too, as well as LED lighting, a new music system and a ‘Myzone’ training screen to complement the range of workouts and classes on offer.

Councillor Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member for Tourism and Leisure, said: “This transformation is a fantastic example of how we’re investing in the health and wellbeing of our communities. Peacehaven Leisure Centre now offers a modern, inclusive space that welcomes everyone, from first-time gym-goers to seasoned athletes.”

The council said the original reception has been replaced with a bespoke new entrance bureau while the foyer has been completely redecorated with new flooring throughout.

Wave Active, who operate sports and leisure centres in the district on the council’s behalf, have reported ‘soaring’ levels of membership following the improvements.

Duncan Kerr, chief executive at Wave Active, said: “We’re thrilled to see such a positive response from the community. The new gym is not just about equipment, it’s about creating an energising environment where people feel motivated and supported in their health and fitness journey.”

Visit www.waveactive.org to find out more or call 01273 588858.