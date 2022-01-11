Hailsham businesses urged to join street market at new reduced cost

Hailsham Street Market, organised by the town council and set up in August 2013, takes place in Vicarage Field on Saturdays from 8.30am – 1.30pm.

The market sells locally produced items such as food, unique gifts, crafts, and confectionery.

The market is one of the projects carried out by the council’s Communities Committee which works on improving retail opportunities to increase footfall within the town.

Hailsham Street Market. Photo from Hailsham Town Council. SUS-221101-111106001

The committee has reduced the cost of having a market stall from £25 to just £15 for traders to encourage new businesses to join.

Deputy town clerk and business enterprise manager Mickey Caira, said, “I’m delighted that Hailsham Street Market continues to operate. It goes without saying that we have seen a decline in trading activity since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, as has been the case for many street markets across the south east and nationally.

“Furthermore, whilst Hailsham has seen some growth in terms of the number of new shops and other businesses opening here over the past year, the market has not shared in this growth.

“The acquisition of new stallholders is our main aim for 2022, and part of our work in terms of helping with local economic recovery, we are keen to support local businesses and new traders the chance to sell their goods in the town centre at our street market.

Hailsham Street Market. Photo from Hailsham Town Council. SUS-221101-111116001

“By supporting local producers, growers, suppliers and offering them the opportunity to sell locally - markets are an ideal way of showcasing the diverse range of products available in Hailsham and, as well as calling out for new traders to benefit from selling at the market, I’d encourage shoppers to come down to Vicarage Field on Saturdays and support independent trade.”