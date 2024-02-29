Hailsham car park to part close as preparations for construction work set to begin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Road car park in Hailsham will be partially closed from Friday, March 1 as groundworks of electric vehicle charging points will be taking place.

“Signage and notifications have been displayed within the relevant car park, along with dedicated residential notifications for properties that have boundaries onto the car park.

South Road car park in Hailsham will be partially closed from Friday, March 1 as groundworks of electric vehicle charging points will be taking place. Picture: Dan Jessup