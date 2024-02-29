Hailsham car park to part close as preparations for construction work set to begin
South Road car park in Hailsham will be partially closed from Friday, March 1 as groundworks of electric vehicle charging points will be taking place.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Wealden District Council said: “South Road car park in Hailsham will be partially closed for groundworks of the electric vehicle charging points from Friday, March 1.
“Signage and notifications have been displayed within the relevant car park, along with dedicated residential notifications for properties that have boundaries onto the car park.
“The installations are part of the council's ongoing efforts to support the transition to low carbon transport and to improve local air quality. The aspiration is that all residents who drive electric vehicles (EVs), or are considering making the switch, have convenient access to EV charging.”