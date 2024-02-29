BREAKING

Hailsham car park to part close as preparations for construction work set to begin

A car park in Hailsham is set to partially close as preparations for construction on the site is set to take place.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 29th Feb 2024, 11:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

South Road car park in Hailsham will be partially closed from Friday, March 1 as groundworks of electric vehicle charging points will be taking place.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Wealden District Council said: “South Road car park in Hailsham will be partially closed for groundworks of the electric vehicle charging points from Friday, March 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Signage and notifications have been displayed within the relevant car park, along with dedicated residential notifications for properties that have boundaries onto the car park.

Most Popular
South Road car park in Hailsham will be partially closed from Friday, March 1 as groundworks of electric vehicle charging points will be taking place. Picture: Dan JessupSouth Road car park in Hailsham will be partially closed from Friday, March 1 as groundworks of electric vehicle charging points will be taking place. Picture: Dan Jessup
South Road car park in Hailsham will be partially closed from Friday, March 1 as groundworks of electric vehicle charging points will be taking place. Picture: Dan Jessup

“The installations are part of the council's ongoing efforts to support the transition to low carbon transport and to improve local air quality. The aspiration is that all residents who drive electric vehicles (EVs), or are considering making the switch, have convenient access to EV charging.”

Related topics:HailshamWealden District CouncilEVs