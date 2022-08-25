Hailsham car showroom holds event for local foodbanks

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chandlers Hailsham showroom hosted the MINI Big Love partnership on Saturday (August 20).

It was held in support of both Hailsham and Eastbourne Foodbanks.

The team at Chandlers MINI were keen to put something into the community after witnessing the struggle families are facing to put food on the table.

HAILSHAM MAYOR ATTENDS ‘BIG LOVE’ EVENT IN AID OF LOCAL FOODBANKS (PHOTO FROM HAILSHAM TC)

This coincided with MINI UK’s national ‘Big Love’ campaign.

A spokesperson for MINI UK said: "Big Love is a powerful inspiration to do better, to create a brighter future for all of us and the planet too."

Steve Packer, MINI brand manager at Chandlers Hailsham, said: "Chanders Hailsham chose to support both Hailsham and Eastbourne Foodbanks by encouraging donations from our customers and those in the local area. The whole team were overwhelmed by the support from customers and staff.

"Jollyes Petfood Superstore in Diplocks Way also kindly donated a trolley full of pet food and toys. In these times of need we can’t forget our furry friends!

"All in all we believe the event was a success, and we will continue to display the signage promoting the Foodbank partnership. We’d urge anyone in the local area, businesses included, to support this cause and are happy to take in donations on the Foodbanks behalf."

Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook said: "The work that Chandlers Hailsham is doing to encourage donations to the local foodbank is fantastic. If everybody pulls together during these challenging times, we can make society a better place for us all. Many people have not eaten a proper meal for several days, many are working in jobs but running out of money towards the end of the month because of the energy crisis and the fact that they are struggling to pay some bills.

"Staff and customers of Chandlers Hailsham continue to work together to raise the funds for both Hailsham and Eastbourne Foodbanks, to help towards the provision of emergency support for families and individuals who are struggling due to increasing fuel and food prices.