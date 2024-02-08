Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The secret to longevity is having a wonderful family, a pint of Guinness, a glass of whiskey, and a hot cup of tea, according to William Reynolds, a resident at Care UK’s Bowes House in Battle Road who is described by staff as a ‘legend’.

William’s family and friends gathered round to celebrate his birthday last month, while staff decorated his bedroom and prepared a birthday cake for the occasion.

“I had a wonderful day – it was a momentous occasion,” William said.

"I enjoyed spending time with my family, and it was a brilliant surprise when I saw my bedroom had been decorated too!”

William was born in Belfast on January 22, 1924. At the age of five, William, his mother, and his younger sister, Irene, were forced to leave Ireland following the disappearance of his father. They moved to Liverpool, and later settled in Croydon.

As a youngster, William supported his family by busking in Covent Garden, and also learnt to box. His claim to fame is fighting world heavyweight champion, Freddie Mills, for a show fight – although he reluctantly admits Freddie took the crown.

At the age of 18 William joined the British Army and was deployed to Burma during the Second World War, before later being seconded to Japan. Upon returning home to England, he met Eileen, who he went on to marry in 1947.

William and Eileen went on to have three children, and William took a job on the railways before working as a postman. They enjoyed a very happy life together and welcomed four grandchildren into their family.

Jonathon Johnson, home manager at Bowes House, added: “William is a much-loved resident at Bowes House, and we were determined to give him a 100th birthday to remember.

“From a visit from his lovely family, to toasting with a pint of Guinness, it certainly was a day to remember, and listening to him share his words of wisdom was the icing on the cake – I think we can all learn a thing or two from his legendary advice!”