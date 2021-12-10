Hailsham council offices shut from next week

New government guidelines concerning Covid-19 and the new Omicron variant mean the offices and reception area in Market Street will be closed to the public from Monday (December 13) until further notice.

The council spokesperson said staff will continue to work remotely to keep services running and the main phone line will be open during current office hours – 10am-3pm, Monday to Friday (except public holidays).

Town clerk John Harrison said, “In light of the latest government advice, the rapid increase in Covid-19 case numbers and the risks posed by the new Omicron variant, the town council has announced that by far the safest option for residents is to temporarily stop public access to our reception and offices.”

Hailsham Town Council offices, The Inglenook, Market Street, Hailsham SUS-140313-103325001

“Add to that the safety of our staff which is of equal importance - and our obligation to follow the latest advice which currently recommends that people work from home where possible.

“We understand that the closure of the reception again may be disappointing to some residents. However, this is a temporary measure to help ensure that we keep case numbers down as much as possible and protect each other during what is likely to be a challenging winter period.”

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook said, “Whilst most services and facilities run by the Town Council continue to operate in line with the current service delivery provision, some remain accessible but with restrictions in place.”

“Please note that, while we are working hard to ensure that vital Town Council services are maintained and that our most vulnerable residents are protected from Covid-19, we may have to delay or suspend some services again in the near future.”

“Things continue to change at a rapid pace and we thank everyone for their patience. Please rest assured that we will endeavour to keep the public updated through the local press, on our website and via our social media pages.”