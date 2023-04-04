Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
1 hour ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
1 hour ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
1 hour ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
2 hours ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight

Hailsham dad completes Brighton Marathon for charity after daughter's death

A dad from Hailsham has raised more than £20,000 for Chailey Heritage Foundation in Sunday's Brighton Marathon in honour of his daughter who tragically died.

By Sam Pole
Published 4th Apr 2023, 09:53 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST

Matt Vince, 31, and three friends finished the Marathon in four hours 21 minutes, ensuring that he was able to raise a massive sum for Chailey Heritage Foundation.

Matt, from Bodle Street, Hailsham, said: "I was determined from the outset to back this wonderful charity which means so much to me and my family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'm not finished here - having completed the Brighton Marathon is only the star."

Most Popular
Matt (right), from Bodle Street, Hailsham finished the Marathon in four hours 21 minutes.Matt (right), from Bodle Street, Hailsham finished the Marathon in four hours 21 minutes.
Matt (right), from Bodle Street, Hailsham finished the Marathon in four hours 21 minutes.

Matt's daughter Luna-Rose died last October aged just three.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was born in 2019 with a rare genetic condition and global development delay, which meant she was immobile, non-verbal and had frequent epilepsy seizures.

Luna-Rose and mum were regular attendees at Aquamovers, run by Chailey Heritage Foundation.

Aquamovers provides expert play-based therapy and socialising for severely disabled children aged between one and five.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Matt Vince, 31, and three friends finished the Marathon in four hours 21 minutes, ensuring that he was able to raise a massive sum for Chailey Heritage Foundation.Matt Vince, 31, and three friends finished the Marathon in four hours 21 minutes, ensuring that he was able to raise a massive sum for Chailey Heritage Foundation.
Matt Vince, 31, and three friends finished the Marathon in four hours 21 minutes, ensuring that he was able to raise a massive sum for Chailey Heritage Foundation.

It costs £15,000 a year to run - and Matt's target was to fund the group for 12 months.

Matt has raised, as of writing, £20,602, 412 per cent of the £5,000 aim.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Will Folkes, Head of Fundraising at CHF, said: "We have such great admiration for Matt and what he has achieved.

"It is never easy running a Marathon, but we all want to pay tribute to what the four have achieved.

Matt Vince, 31, and three friends finished the Marathon in four hours 21 minutes, ensuring that he was able to raise a massive sum for Chailey Heritage Foundation.Matt Vince, 31, and three friends finished the Marathon in four hours 21 minutes, ensuring that he was able to raise a massive sum for Chailey Heritage Foundation.
Matt Vince, 31, and three friends finished the Marathon in four hours 21 minutes, ensuring that he was able to raise a massive sum for Chailey Heritage Foundation.

"This will provide funding for Aquamovers for 12 months and more - and it does mean so much to people who belong to the group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Thank you very much from everyone here at Chailey Heritage Foundation."

If you wish to donate visit Matt’s Justgiving page.

Read More
26 pictures from a memorable Brighton Marathon Weekend
Chailey Heritage FoundationHailsham