Hailsham dad completes Brighton Marathon for charity after daughter's death

Matt Vince, 31, and three friends finished the Marathon in four hours 21 minutes, ensuring that he was able to raise a massive sum for Chailey Heritage Foundation.
Matt, from Bodle Street, Hailsham, said: "I was determined from the outset to back this wonderful charity which means so much to me and my family.
"I'm not finished here - having completed the Brighton Marathon is only the star."
Matt's daughter Luna-Rose died last October aged just three.
She was born in 2019 with a rare genetic condition and global development delay, which meant she was immobile, non-verbal and had frequent epilepsy seizures.
Luna-Rose and mum were regular attendees at Aquamovers, run by Chailey Heritage Foundation.
Aquamovers provides expert play-based therapy and socialising for severely disabled children aged between one and five.
It costs £15,000 a year to run - and Matt's target was to fund the group for 12 months.
Matt has raised, as of writing, £20,602, 412 per cent of the £5,000 aim.
Will Folkes, Head of Fundraising at CHF, said: "We have such great admiration for Matt and what he has achieved.
"It is never easy running a Marathon, but we all want to pay tribute to what the four have achieved.
"This will provide funding for Aquamovers for 12 months and more - and it does mean so much to people who belong to the group.
"Thank you very much from everyone here at Chailey Heritage Foundation."
If you wish to donate visit Matt’s Justgiving page.