The swimming pool at Hailsham Leisure Centre is to be closed for the month of December so urgent maintenance work and repairs can be carried out.

A decision was made by Freedom Leisure, which operates the facility on behalf of Wealden District Council, and the council to close the pool until the new year to carry out the work that requires a full drain down of the pool. The popular flume will also be repaired during the closure.

Following an intensive investigation, Freedom Leisure received guidance from specialists that in order to safeguard the long-term future of the pool, the pool would have to be completely relined which requires an empty pool.

As a result of the pool closure there will be no swimming sessions or swimming lessons from December 1, 2023 until approximately January 2, 2024 when the pool is expected to reopen.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat), and lead councillor for Public Health, Wellbeing and Asset Management, said, “The decision to close the

pool was not a decision taken lightly, but had to be made as our residents’ health and wellbeing always comes first. The council’s significant investment in the maintenance and repairs programme shows the commitment that the council has for the future of this pool.

“During the maintenance, Freedom Leisure pools at Crowborough Leisure Centre and Uckfield Leisure Centre are available for public swimming for Hailsham members.”

