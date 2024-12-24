Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hailsham man who allowed scrap metal and other waste to be dumped on his property has been ordered to pay almost £8,000, according to East Sussex County Council (ESCC).

John Mallows, 74, was found guilty of breaching an enforcement notice by Hastings Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 19, ESCC said.

The council said this is the third time Mr Mallows, of London Road, has been prosecuted for failing to comply with a planning enforcement notice prohibiting him from using the property to store scrap. He received financial penalties of £1,000 from the courts in 2016 and 2021.

Councillor Claire Dowling, ESCC’s lead member for transport and environment, added: “The actions of Mr Mallows have blighted the residential road and must have caused a significant amount of stress for neighbours over the years.

Some of the scrap and waste at John Mallows' Hailsham property. Photo: ESCC

“The unauthorised storage and disposal of waste can have a harmful effect on the environment and a negative impact on communities and it’s important that the council takes every possible step to address these issues when they arise.

“We always try and work with residents to address issues, and legal action is only taken when all other efforts fail.

"I hope that this latest prosecution brings an end to the use of Mr Mallows’ property to store scrap and other waste.”

The court ordered that Mr Mallows pay a £5,000 fine, a £2,000 victim surcharge and £827.63 costs, within 28 days, according to ESCC.

Mr Mallows must also still comply with the planning Enforcement Notice and remove the waste from his property, or face further action by the County Council, ESCC added.