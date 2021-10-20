Hailsham men arrested following police chase

Sussex Police said at around 7.05pm on Sunday, October 17 officers on patrol in the Hailsham area became aware of a ‘vehicle of interest’.

The police spokesperson said officers indicated for the Volkswagen Golf to stop, which failed to do so.

The spokesperson said, “Following a short pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop in the vicinity of Ginger’s Green, and two occupants decamped.

Sussex Police at the incident by Ginger's Green, Hailsham. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-211018-071542001

“One was detained shortly afterwards, while the second was located following a search, assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter.

“A 20-year-old man from Hailsham was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police; he has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.