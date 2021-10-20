Hailsham men arrested following police chase
Two men from Hailsham have been arrested after being chased by police.
Sussex Police said at around 7.05pm on Sunday, October 17 officers on patrol in the Hailsham area became aware of a ‘vehicle of interest’.
The police spokesperson said officers indicated for the Volkswagen Golf to stop, which failed to do so.
The spokesperson said, “Following a short pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop in the vicinity of Ginger’s Green, and two occupants decamped.
“One was detained shortly afterwards, while the second was located following a search, assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter.
“A 20-year-old man from Hailsham was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police; he has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
“A 26-year-old man from Hailsham was arrested on suspicion of the same offences and was released without charge.”