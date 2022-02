Police said there is currently a cordon around the station in George Street after the substances were handed to the front office following a house clearance.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Roads in the surrounding area have been closed as a precaution to ensure the safety of those in the vicinity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are asking people to please avoid the area and thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation while this matter is dealt with.”

Police outside Hailsham Police Station. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-221102-140310001