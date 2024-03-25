Hailsham residents encouraged to consider volunteering in the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteering is an excellent way to give back to the local community, help people in need or support a meaningful cause. Hailsham already has a considerable number of volunteers who have found that giving up some of their time to help others - whether it be one hour a week or several hours - is a way to meet new people, obtain new skills and expand their horizons.

Deputy Town Mayor and vice-chair of the Communities Committee, Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts highlights how many organisations in and around Hailsham rely on support from volunteers, and how new volunteers can make a real difference:

"The community and voluntary sector play a significant role within Hailsham, fulfilling a broad range of requirements for the local community. The benefits that come from a having such a vibrant community and voluntary sector creates a number of positives for the town by providing services to those in need, volunteering for those who need to develop their life skills, as well as providing the means for people to become involved in their community or simply leisure opportunities.

"Hailsham's charities, community interest companies and voluntary groups are always in need of talented people to join them and give up some of their time to help others. Could you be one of those people and be willing to help such charities and groups make a difference in the community?

"It doesn't matter whether you have an occasional couple of hours to spare here and there, are retired or semi-retired and have some more time available, or have a track record that gives you experience as a trustee of a charity or voluntary association - whatever your abilities and available time commitments, you're input is not only needed but also valued significantly. Every contribution counts!"

Cllr Ricketts added: "There are many organisations and community services in our town that rely on support from volunteers to carry out their essential work. You could offer your support and take up some valuable opportunities to opportunities. Please visit either the Town Council or Hailsham Volunteer Hub websites for further information and a listing of current volunteering opportunities available.

"Having volunteered considerably in the local community myself over the years, during that time I have been very impressed by the work carried out by willing volunteers who help run our local charities and community organisations. Having recognised and supported such organisations wherever I can, I am certain that there are many unsung heroes upon who so much depends on the success of fundraising events and other vital work in the community.

"The Royal Air Forces Association and Royal British Legion Hailsham branches, Hailsham Foodbank, Pass It On (In Your Community) CIC, Environment Hailsham, Hailsham Lions and Rotary Clubs, Cuckmere Buses, the Charles Hunt Centre, local charity shops and the Hailsham Festival Committee, to name just a few, all work tirelessly to serve and promote our community often without the recognition they deserve, and you can play your part too by volunteering some of your time to one or more of these organisations."