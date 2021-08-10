Hailsham school celebrates A-level results

Despite another extraordinary and challenging academic year, leavers at Bede’s School in Upper Dicker, Hailsham had much cause to celebrate with a year of ‘brilliant’ A-Level results.

Under exceptional circumstances, results published today (Tuesday, August 10) show Bede’s pupils have achieved 83 per cent A* – B grades and 64 per cent A* – A grades.

There were impressive individual performances including Sophie Lindenfelser from Brighton who gained three A*s in French, German and government and politics as well as an A* in the EPQ.

Valeriia Chorna achieved five A*s in physics, maths, further maths, computer science and German and will go on to study physics at the University of Gottingen in Germany.

Violet Mo Witt from Brighton gained A*s in history, media studies, a distinction (D1) in pre-u literature in English and an A* the EPQ. Violet will be reading English at Exeter.

Head of school Rodrigo Merlo achieved two A*s in politics and history and an A in geography and will read politics and international relations at Bristol.

There was further success across this cohort with James Tai from Wilmington who gained two A*s in chemistry and biology and an A in maths and in the EPQ. James will go on to read medicine at Queen Mary University of London.

Lucia Oxenden Rodriguez from Forest Row achieved three A*s in French, Spanish and history and will take her place at UCL reading language and culture, whilst Will Gwynne from Eastbourne gained A*s in drama and history alongside a distinction (D1) in English literature and an A* in the EPQ. He will go on to study English literature and history at Durham University.

A spokesperson from the school said, “This year has been a particularly strong year for performing arts with a number of Bede’s pupils leaving with strong results and places at the top colleges for dance, music and drama, including the talented Daisy Noton who has secured her place at the Royal Academy of Music.

“Congratulations also to the six pupils amongst this cohort who will go on to study law at Russell Group Universities across the UK next academic year.”

Bede’s deputy head John Tuson said, “These results are very much in line with what we would have expected, had these students had the opportunity to take public exams.

“Their teachers worked assiduously, both to make sure that each student had the best chance to show what they could do, and also to maintain the integrity of the qualification process.

“Meanwhile, those students worked in an exceptional way. The difficulties that they have faced, over the past 18 months, will have forged in them all sorts of strengths that will go well beyond the grades they achieved here; nonetheless, for them to have achieved these brilliant grades is, we think, testament to a truly exceptional group of young people.”

Bede’s headmaster Peter Goodyer said, “This cohort, like the last, have experienced immense challenges this academic year, yet despite this they have achieved outstanding results and I could not be more proud.

“With the support of their teachers, families and peers they have coped, even thrived, in these uncertain times and their success and ability to adapt and learn in different ways will stand them in excellent stead for the future.

“Today we not only celebrate their academic successes but their achievements and growth as individuals.”