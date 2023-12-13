Hailsham schoolboys helping children affected by domestic abuse

Two brothers have faced their last days of the school term with shaven heads as part of their fundraising campaign to help children who are facing Christmas in local refuges.

Daniel MacDiarmid, known as Shrimpy, age 15, has been raising money to buy Christmas presents for children’s charities since he was just 5 years old. With less time to spend this year on fundraising due to studying for his GCSEs, he persuaded younger brother, Oakley age 8, to join him.

Daniel said: “We both love, or should I say loved our hair, and the thought of having to go to school like this is not going to be easy never mind freezing, but we both want to raise as much money as possible to buy toys for these children. It was actually my little brother Oakley’s idea to do this. It’s a really amazing cause and we want to help put smiles on the children’s faces. Any amount no matter how small will help as the children have nothing.”

The charity that the Hailsham brothers are supporting is KidsOut who provide toys and fun days out for children who live in refuges after fleeing domestic abuse. In nearly all cases, children will have witnessed or experienced physical, emotional and even sexual abuse and will arrive in refuges with no more than the clothes they are wearing.

Daniel and Oakley before the challenge

Daniel and Oakley will be using all the money they raise to buy toys so that the children have something to open on Christmas Day. Any money raised after the event will help the charity provide toys and fun days out for the children throughout the year.

The Chief Executive Officer of KidsOut, Sara Williams said: “We cannot thank Shrimpy and Oakley enough. They will make a genuine difference to the lives of many of our children.”