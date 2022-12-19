A 15-year-old girl from Hailsham has written a book published and promoted by WHSmiths.

Abigail Elmer has written the first book of a trilogy - Red Roses and the Beginning of a New Dawn. Abigail said it’s a fantasy/romance novel. She wrote this one when she was just 13, is in the editing stage of the second book, and in the writing stage of the third. Although it’s aimed at teenagers, she’s found that a wide range of people have been buying the book.

Abigail said: “I’ve always enjoyed writing, it’s been my dream to be an author. I was walking on the marsh one day and the idea came to me, since then I’ve never looked back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abigail lost her dad in 2020, and she said although she was writing before then, she ‘channelled her grief into her writing’. Abigail is also dyslexic which some could see as a barrier, but not her. She said: “It makes me want to go further. It held me back when I was younger, but it’s made me more determined and I feel very blessed to be where I am now. Being dyslexic is like everyone else is ahead of you but you should never give up and just carry on.”

Hailsham teenager publishes book with WHSmiths – Abigail Elmer (photo by Jo Crittenden)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum Jo Crittenden said: “Abi gives hope to other dyslexic people. Despite everything, she’s completed a book. I’m so proud of her and her dad would be beaming. Words can't describe how honoured I am that she is my daughter. It’s lovely to see her living her dream, it’s what every parent wants. Thank you to everyone that’s helped along the way and supported Abi get to this point.”

Jo got in touch with some people at WHSmiths and it all went from there, leading to a book signing in the Hailsham store at the weekend (December 17). Abigail said: “It was very fun at the book signing. It’s like a dream to see it finished and in the shops. I never thought I’d get there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abigail has her GCSEs coming up and hopes to eventually go to university to study English Literature or Art and would love to continue writing.

Advertisement Hide Ad