Hailsham volunteer, Gerry Constable, has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the King’s New Year Honours for Services to the Community in Hailsham and Eastbourne.

Gerry, 80, of North Hailsham, is nowadays often to be found helping at the candy floss stall at events for the Hailsham Lions, stewarding at the Pavilion or volunteering in the Lion’s Bookshop and is an active member of the Hailsham Festival Committee. Gerry has however, volunteered her entire working life in many roles outside her career.

Catching up with her after the news she said: “I am surprised and very happy to receive this honour of the British Empire Medal. It's all a little over whelming but l look forward to an invite to a Royal garden party.”

She explained how difficult it had been to keep it a secret since November after a phone call from the Cabinet Office. Nominated by a relative who had witnessed firsthand Gerry’s lifelong hard work, said “it was her selfless attitude to helping other people and not expecting anything in return, always dashing off to help the next person with no seeking of attention nor accolade, not even the expectation of a thank you,” which prompted the nomination.

Geraldine, or Gerry to friends, was raised in Croydon and left grammar school to work in a variety of office settings. She later met and married Trevor who was in the armed forces and gave up her career to travel to wherever he was stationed around the World. Returning to the United Kingdom and having raised a family Gerry worked at Lewes District Council and trained in the evenings as an alcohol, and later as a bereavement, Counsellor which skills she put to use in her role as a befriender for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.