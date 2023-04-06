In the South East, including Sussex, 61 per cent of people have admitted to have a garden gripe with their neighbour – which is the same as the national average.
Almost half of these complaints, at 44 per cent, were made about neighbours making too much noise in the garden – and most of the time, barking dogs are the culprits!
49 per cent of those with garden gripes are annoyed at least once a week.
To try to resolve these issues, more than one in four (26 per cent) approached their neighbour directly to talk about it, 11 per cent reported the disturbance to their local council, and six per cent were forced to call the police.
Of those who decided to act, 52 per cent were successful in reducing the irritating behaviour, leaving 48 per cent with unresolved complaints...
Having noisy neighbours is a common issue across the UK – noisy dogs, playing loud music and drilling, boundary issues, leaving rubbish out and lighting bonfires are all reasons that have been given for this.
Neighbours participating in naturism or sunbathing with too few clothes on is also an issue for two per cent of people!
Have you experienced living next door to a noisy dog? Have you tried to resolve it? Tell us about it at: [email protected]