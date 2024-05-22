Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Independent family owned brewer Hall & Woodhouse has launched its 2024 Community Chest Awards.

Applications are now open for charitable organisations across Sussex to seek support from Hall & Woodhouse’s £60,000 fund. This is the largest amount the business has pledged since the initiative began 22 years ago. This newspaper and its website Sussex World have been proud media partners for some 20 years.

The Community Chest is accessible to a wide range of community initiatives and small volunteer-led charities with a total income of less than £200,000. H&W accepts submissions from groups that are based in its trading area across the south of England, with the aim of providing essential funds to enhance their local area.

Grants can be used to support youth work and activities; local arts and culture initiatives; sports and social clubs; health and social care; the elderly and people with disabilities; and environmental and conservation work.

Entrants have until Sunday, July 14, to submit their grant applications for £300 to £3,000. Applications can be for a variety of aid, including help with operational costs, purchasing essential equipment, and providing required training.

Mark Woodhouse, family director of Hall & Woodhouse, said: “Our Community Chest was created to give back directly to the areas in which we operate across the south. Every year we are hugely impressed by the incredible work of local people who go above and beyond to help others. We celebrate these people through the Chest and seek to promote, encourage, and support our local communities.

“We’re looking forward to learning all about the amazing initiatives that work tirelessly to make a difference in our local communities.”

Gary Shipton, Editor In Chief and one of the judges, urged organisations across Sussex to apply for funds through the community chest.

“Once again, our Sussex newspapers and website are delighted to support the Community Chest,” he added.

“It makes a huge difference every year to good causes across the county – helping to fund projects that are really needed and make a huge difference to local people. The judging process is very thorough and every applicant can be assured that their submission will be carefully considered.”

Since the Community Chest was established in 2002, Hall & Woodhouse has donated over £800,000 to more than 950 good causes across its trading area in the south of England.

The Hall & Woodhouse Community Chest also receives invaluable support, advice, and local knowledge from the Dorset and Sussex Community Foundations.

Successful applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application in November, 2024, with an awards ceremony to be held in January, 2025. This year’s judging panel consists of Hall & Woodhouse team members and family, alongside local heads of business, and the Dorset and Sussex Community Foundations.