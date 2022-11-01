Halloween 2022: Horsham Golf hosts much-loved 'Spooktacular’ junior golf event

Over 80 children between the ages of four and 18 took part in this special event on Saturday, October 22.

The driving range was decorated in the most spooky and visually spectacular way with coffins, pumpkins and scary ghouls as target practice.

Children were invited to dress up and also carve pumpkins.

Horsham Golf and MY Golf Academy hosted its third 'Spooktacular Junior Golf Event' in the build up to Halloween

There were prizes for the best dressed golfer, most creative carved pumpkin and prizes for the challenges that we set up on the driving range.

Senior PGA coach at the academy, Dave Dickenson was supported by fellow golf pro Warren Clark and staff member Carly Humphreys on the day.

Dave said: “Junior coaching is a real passion of mine and a very important part of what we do at the academy.”

“The interactive games we designed were set out to test all elements of golfing skills – which included having to aim precisely and control distances accurately by hitting into various Halloween themed golf props.

“Golf is all about the future generations of golfers, development and keeping it fun at the same time. We think its safe to say we achieved that! All the children had a great day!”

For more information about junior coaching at My Golf Academy please visit www.my-golf-academy.co.uk.